Biden slams Trump for going out in public without face mask

Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Trump for choosing to not wear a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, saying everyone has “an obligation to be responsible.”

“I don’t walk out of this house without a mask on. I don’t walk out in the yard to talk to Secret Service if I don’t have a mask on,” the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said.

“I wish he would stop talking and let the scientists speak,” Biden said during a virtual town hall from his home in Delaware.

“It’s a little like saying you have a right to drive your automobile, but you can’t go 90 miles an hour,” Biden continued. “Well guess what, why can’t you go? Because people get killed.”

“Look at the states that haven’t locked down, look what’s happening to them. More people are dying,” Biden continued.

In early April, Trump announced the CDC’s new recommendation was for Americans to wear face masks while out in public to slow the spread of coronavirus, but repeatedly called the suggestion “voluntary” and said he would not be wearing a mask himself.

“You don’t have to do it,” the president said on Friday. “I’m choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that’s OK. It may be good. Probably will.”

Asked why he wouldn’t wear a mask, Trump explained: “I just don’t want to be doing [that], somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolute desk, the great Resolute Desk.

“I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know somehow I don’t see it for myself. I just don’t. Maybe I’ll change my mind,” the president added in a daily press briefing.

After that, Biden said Trump “may not like how he looks in a mask,” but he should “follow the science.”

Some localities across the country have mandated their residents wear masks in public. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leader of the nation’s hardest-hit state New York, signed an executive order Tuesday that all New Yorkers would be required to wear face masks or coverings in public places. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed an order the same day requiring most who leave their homes to wear face coverings.