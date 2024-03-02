Biden signs stopgap funding bill, pushing shutdown deadline one week

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

President Biden signed a funding measure on Friday that was agreed upon by congressional leaders and passed in both the House and Senate, once again averting a government shutdown.

Biden signed H.R. 7463, a funding bill titled “Extension of Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2024,” which extends the March 1 funding deadline for the first slate of appropriations bills by one week, pushing it to March 8.

Those bills will head to the House and Senate for votes in the next week.

SENATE PASSES SHORT-TERM FUNDING BILL TO AVERT PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

ABC NEWS MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT WON’T SAY IF BIDEN PHYSICALLY UP TO THE JOB: ‘I’M NOT HIS PHYSICIAN’

The funding bill also moves the second deadline for a second slate of bills to March 22.

However, the second group of appropriations measures still need to be finalized and agreed upon before heading to the floor for votes.

“We are in agreement that Congress must work in a bipartisan manner to fund our government,” House Speaker Mike Johnson R-La., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries D-N.Y., said in a joint statement on Wednesday, along with House Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger, R-Texas, House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The stopgap bill is the fourth such measure enacted to avoid a government shutdown since the original September 30 deadline for appropriations bills.