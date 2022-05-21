Biden signs $40B Ukraine aid bill that was flown to South Korea

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden wasted no time in pushing through the whopping $40 billion aid to Ukraine bill, signing the emergency appropriations bill from South Korea Saturday.

The White House confirmed for Fox News that the bill was flown to the president Friday with someone who was already set to travel to the area as part of Biden’s Asia trip this week.

UKRAINE FUNDING BILL: THESE 11 REPUBLICAN SENATORS SPLIT FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP, OPPOSED $40 BILLION IN AID

The legislation passed through the House and Senate on a largely bipartisan basis in just over a week.

Check back on this developing story.