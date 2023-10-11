Biden shuns calls to de-escalate, vows US ‘has Israel’s back’ as it prepares for ground war with Hamas

President Biden avoided any calls for de-escalation while addressing the nation Tuesday concerning the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking from the White House, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the president vowed that the U.S. “has Israel’s back” as it prepares for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip just days after Hamas militants crossed the border and slaughtered Israeli civilians, including women, children and babies.

“We must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel. We stand with Israel. And we will make sure Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack,” Biden said.

“There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination. Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people,” he added.

Biden declared Israel had a “right” and a “duty” to respond to the attacks, and said the U.S. would “make sure” the country had would it needed to fight back, including keeping its Iron Dome missile defense system operational.

The president confirmed there were 14 Americans killed in the attacks, and that a number of others were being hostage in Gaza. He added that the U.S. would be working with Israeli counterparts to safely free them.

“Let there be no doubt, the United States has Israel’s back,” Biden said. “We’re with Israel. Let’s make no mistake.”

