Biden says son Hunter ‘has done nothing wrong’ ahead of possible indictment

President Biden dismissed the notion that his son Hunter Biden’s possible indictment by the Justice Department for tax- and gun-related violations will have any impact on his presidency.

“My son has done nothing wrong,” Biden declared in a rare sit-down interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that aired at 10 p.m. Friday.

“I trust him. I have faith in him, and it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him,” Biden said.

The president’s comments come as federal prosecutors are reportedly close to deciding whether to indict Hunter Biden following a four-year investigation.

Hunter’s attorneys met with DOJ officials at Main Justice last week. Several of the younger Bide”s attorneys were present at DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys, including longtime attorney Chris Clark.

The First Son has been under federal investigation since 2018. U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump, is leading the investigation.

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was the target of a grand jury investigation prompted, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Fox has also learned that Biden was being investigated for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge, and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

Before last week’s meeting, a career IRS employee sought whistleblower protections in alleging that the investigation into the younger Biden was being mishandled.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has insisted that his office would never interfere in the Hunter Biden investigation.

The looming charges have reportedly caused “tensions” between President Biden and his son. Axios reported Friday that Hunter has hired a new lawyer, Abbe Lowell, seeking a more “combative approach” to his defense without consulting with the president’s aides. Lowell is noteworthy for having recently represented Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Additionally, the White House is wincing as Hunter Biden’s team is “moving toward creating a legal defense fund, and hiring ethics advisers for it,” according to Axios.

The report added, “High-level Democrats and others are worried about the idea of the president’s son soliciting money to pay for his legal troubles.”

Former Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley told the outlet, “For this fund to work, it must be extraordinarily transparent and even restrictive by prohibiting foreign citizens and registered lobbyists from contributing.” However, the White House is reportedly worried Hunter Biden’s team will not be careful enough.

Coley, who was senior adviser to Attorney General Merrick Garland, added, “Without these type of guardrails, the fund will be a legitimate headache for the White House.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.