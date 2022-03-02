Biden says Russia targeting civilian areas, US doing ‘everything we can’ to help Zelenskyy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden called out Russia for targeting civilians and continued to express support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian troops continue their invasion.

Biden spoke briefly to reporters Wednesday morning as he departed the White House before boarding Marine One, addressing the latest developments.

When asked about Russia targeting civilian areas as opposed to the Ukrainian military, Biden replied, “It’s clear they are.”

Asked about whether Russia was committing war crimes, however, Biden said he and his administration were monitoring the situation, but that it was too soon to make a determination.

From the beginning of the Russian invasion, the U.S. had offered to help Zelenskyy evacuate from the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, which appears to be one of Russia’s main targets. Zelenskyy declined, opting to stay and fight with his people.

Biden was asked Wednesday if he is concerned about Zelenskyy, Biden said his administration is “doing everything we can.”

Tuesday night, Biden devoted a significant portion of his State of the Union address to the ongoing battle in Ukraine, discussing the conflict from the very beginning of the speech.

“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world, thinking he could make it bend to menacing ways — but he badly miscalculated,” Biden said. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead, he met with a wall, a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined–he met the Ukrainian people.”