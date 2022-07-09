Biden says Middle East is more ‘stable and secure,’ but critic points out ‘shambolic’ Afghanistan withdrawal

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden claimed in a Saturday Washington Post Op-Ed that the Middle East is more “stable and secure” than when he took office.

“The Middle East I’ll be visiting is more stable and secure than the one my administration inherited 18 months ago,” Biden wrote.

His comments come despite the decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, which was followed by the Taliban retaking control of Afghanistan.

K.T. McFarland, deputy national security adviser to former President Trump spoke with Fox News Digital in response to Biden’s op-ed, calling America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan “shambolic.”

“Our shambolic withdrawal from Afghanistan has turned out to be the turning point in America’s position in the world. Ever since, our friends no longer trust us, and our adversaries no longer fear us,” McFarland said. “Biden inherited a Middle East that had just concluded an historic peace agreement between Israel and Sunni Arab nations. Iran was economically devastated because of sanctions and low oil prices. The maximum pressure campaign on Iran was working – they would have soon had no choice but to stop their support of terrorist movements, and cease their nuclear weapons program and sue for peace on our terms.ISIS was defeated, its butcher leaders dead.”

McFarland also said that Biden will soon find that the Middle East has “moved on.”

“The Arabs and Israelis continue to build momentum of the Abraham Accords, despite Biden’s best efforts to sabotage it. Iran will have deliverable nuclear weapons by the end of Biden’s term. The Saudis, whom Biden has publicly disavowed, will have little incentive to get him out of the oil shortages he has created,” McFarland says.

On July 8, 2021, almost two months before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Biden said that a Taliban takeover of the country wasn’t likely.

“Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?,” a reporter asked.

“No, it is not,” Biden responded.

Biden mentioned Afghanistan once in the Op-Ed, but did not discuss the withdrawal of American troops from the country.

Biden’s Op-Ed comes less than a week before his first trip to Saudi Arabia since becoming President.