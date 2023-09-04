Biden says he wasn’t on vacation while visiting home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware: ‘I can’t go home home’

President Biden said Sunday during his visit to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, that he was not on vacation and has no home to go to for the time being.

Biden approached reporters after leaving Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church and, unprompted, revealed his weekend trip was not for vacation purposes, according to The Associated Press. The president, who has two homes in Delaware, lives at the White House but spends most of his weekends in the First State.

“I have no home to go to,” Biden told the reporters.

The president said the U.S. Secret Service has been working on his longtime primary residence in Wilmington, Delaware, to make it more secure “in a good way.” He has not spent a night in Wilmington in months.

“So I have no place to go when I come to Delaware, except here, right now,” he said, referring to his home in Rehoboth Beach. “I’m only here for one day.”

Biden first told reporters about the security upgrades to his home in Wilmington back in April after he traveled to the beach house following a trip to Ireland.

The president arrived at the Delaware coast Saturday night following a stop in Florida earlier that day to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia. He was initially scheduled to spend Labor Day weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach but changed his plans after last week’s storm.

The First Family spent a week on vacation in Nevada’s Lake Tahoe region two weeks ago. The Republican National Committee and GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have regularly criticized Biden for his weekend trips away from the White House.

The reporters who ran into the president on Sunday asked if he was insinuating that he is homeless, The AP reported.

“No, I’m not homeless,” he responded. “I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital seeking additional information on Biden’s remarks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.