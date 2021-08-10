Biden says he ‘respects’ Cuomo decision to resign, says disgraced gov did ‘a hell of a job’

President Biden on Tuesday backed embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to resign amid a scathing investigation into sexual harassment allegations while saying the New York governor did “a hell of a job.”

“I respect the governor’s decision and I respect the decision he made,” Biden said at the White House shortly after Cuomo announced he would step down from the job in two weeks.

When asked how Cuomo’s actions would affect the Democratic Party, Biden signaled he thought the fallout would be limited.

“I think the impact is all on Andrew Cuomo and his decision to make that judgment,” Biden said. “And I respect his decision.”

Cuomo, a major Biden ally, announced his resignation earlier Tuesday after an independent investigation found credible allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo from female employees.

Biden lamented the loss of the governor’s leadership and touted Cuomo’s record on policies, outside of his personal conduct.

“He’s done a hell of a job,” Biden said. “… That’s why it’s so sad.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.