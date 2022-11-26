Biden says family ‘not having any’ 2024 conversations in Nantucket

President Biden said on Saturday that his family are “not having any” conversations about a potential 2024 presidential run while he is staying in Nantucket, Massachusetts, over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, saying they are celebrating instead.

Biden was asked by reporters how the conversations about a re-election bid were going as he and First Lady Jill Biden were crossing a street while on vacation on the island.

“We’re not having any. We’re celebrating,” the president responded.

Biden said during a post-election press conference earlier this month that he intends to run for re-election, but added that he will make a final decision by early next year.

“I think everybody wants me to run, but we’re going to have discussions about it,” Biden said. “I hope Jill and I get a little time to sneak away for a week between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and my guess is it will be early next year when we make that judgment.”

