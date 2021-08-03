Biden says Cuomo should resign following damning sexual harassment report

President Biden called Tuesday for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a months-long investigation concluded that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including current and former employees.

Biden was asked to comment on whether he maintained his stance from March, when he said Cuomo should resign if allegations of harassment were confirmed. In response, Biden said he would “stand by that statement.”

When asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, “Yes.” He declined to comment further on whether Cuomo should face impeachment if he does not resign.

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

“Let’s take one thing at a time here. I think he should resign,” Biden said. “I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don’t know that for a fact.”

An independent report overseen by New York State Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging,” made inappropriate remarks toward staffers and oversaw a workplace culture “rife with fear and intimidation.” The report included specific allegations from 11 women that were found to be credible and corroborated by other evidence.

Biden joined a growing number of prominent politicians of both parties who have called on Cuomo to resign following the report’s release, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. James noted the investigation’s findings were “civil in nature,” but left open the possibility that other authorities could pursue criminal cases against the governor.

“I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent, but apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t,” Biden added regarding Cuomo’s conduct.

A defiant Cuomo, who has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, once again denied wrongdoing in a video message following the report’s release, declaring that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

When asked about the allegations against Cuomo last March, Biden called for a full investigation and noted the governor should resign from office if the claims were confirmed by evidence. At the time, Biden added that credible claims against Cuomo could “very well” result in a “criminal prosecution.”

Biden said he has yet to read the entire report and would not comment on whether Cuomo should now face criminal prosecution.