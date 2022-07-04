Biden says America’s ‘best days still lie ahead’ in July 4th message

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden celebrated July 4th on Monday in a statement marking the holiday, saying America’s best days “still lie ahead.”

Biden is scheduled to celebrate Independence Day alongside First Lady Jill Biden, who will be hosting a BBQ with military families at the White House. The couple will later watch the fireworks display in downtown Washington, D.C.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

“Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead,” he added.

4TH OF JULY: WHAT IS IT AND WHY DO WE CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAY WITH FIREWORKS?

Biden later added on Twitter that his thoughts are with Americans who have given their lives in service to the country.

JULY 4TH TRIVIA: WHO WERE THE SIGNERS OF THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE?

“While we celebrate the Fourth of July, I am thinking of the countless service members who have pledged their lives to defend our nation and democracy around the world,” he wrote. “We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

Biden also honored the service members who have “pledged their lives” to defend the nation. “We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe,” Biden tweeted.

The White House released a brief video from “the Biden-Harris administration” celebrating the long July 4th weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris also released a statement regarding Independence Day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This Fourth of July, as we celebrate the liberty our brave service members fought and died for, let us fight to ensure every American can enjoy the freedoms promised in the Declaration of Independence and the rights secured by the generations who came before us,” said Harris on Twitter Monday.

Harris is in Los Angeles throughout Monday and has nothing on her public schedule on the 4th. She is set to travel to Chicago, Illinois, Tuesday following a bloody holiday weekend for the city that saw over 54 individuals shot.