Biden says Americans will be living in a ‘nightmare’ if Trump wins re-election

President Biden declared that Americans would be living in a “nightmare” if former President Trump succeeds in winning re-election.

Biden made the claim during a series of campaign events in Nevada Sunday ahead of the state’s primary. He decried Trump for his aspirations to being a “dictator” and his vow of “retribution” for his supporters following Jan. 6.

“We have to keep the White House. We must keep the Senate,” Biden said, adding that only then “we can say we saved American democracy.”

“Imagine the nightmare of Donald Trump,” he said.

BIDEN TOPS TRUMP IN NEW POLL, BUT LEAD SHRINKS AGAINST THIRD-PARTY CANDIDATES

Meanwhile, Trump’s own campaign responded with the same tone. Spokesman Steven Cheung declared that “Biden has been a nightmare for this country in just three short years in the White House, and no amount of gaslighting will make Americans forget about all the misery and destruction he has brought.”

Biden’s re-election strategy so far relies on arguing that Trump is a major threat to American democracy. The White House’s other strategies for stirring up support have largely failed, with “Bidenomics” falling flat and Americans deeply skeptical of Biden’s ability to handle the border crisis.

Biden trails Trump, the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, by 22 points when voters were asked who would be a better candidate to handle the economy, according to the results of a national NBC News poll released Sunday.

According to the poll, 55% of registered voters said they believe Trump would be the better candidate to steer the economy, compared to 33% who chose Biden.

Trump also boasted large leads over Biden when it comes to securing the border (+35 points), having the necessary mental and physical health to be president (+23), and dealing with crime and violence (+21). The former president also has double-digit leads over Biden when it comes to being competitive and effective (+16) and on improving America’s standing in the world (+11).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, the poll showed Trump leading Biden by five percentage points, 47% to 42%, among registered voters in a hypothetical 2024 general election rematch.

Fox News’ Michael Lee and The Associated Press contributed to this report