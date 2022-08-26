Biden says abortion restrictions ‘beyond the pale’ in latest midterms pitch

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden isn’t happy that states are making decisions about abortion restrictions following the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

During a Women’s Equality Day event at the White House on Friday, the president slammed Republican-led states working to ban nearly all abortions, saying the restrictions were “beyond the pale.”

“You’re going to hear women roar on this issue, and it’s going to be consequential,” he said.

Biden was meeting with state and local officials to talk about ways to expand access to abortion access.

KANSAS ABORTION CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT REJECTED BY VOTERS

Biden and the Democrats, sensing a weakness in what has been a key link in the Republicans’ platform, are urging voters to support Democrats in November so Congress can codify Roe v. Wade and block states from instituting abortion restrictions.

At the moment, Democrats don’t have a large enough majority to do anything about abortion laws. Democrats would need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster and get any kind of bill through the evenly divided Senate. But only two Republicans have said they would support such a measure and there aren’t enough votes to overcome a filibuster.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden hammered home what abortion rights supporters need to do if they want to stop red states from passing more restrictions.

“The only way it’s going to happen [is] if the American people make it happen in November,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.