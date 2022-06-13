Biden ‘running for re-election’ in 2024, White House says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that President Biden is indeed running for reelection in 2024.

During the daily White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre whether Biden would run, amid concerns by Democratic strategists about the president’s age, which will be 82 at the start of his second term.

“First of all, let’s reset for a second,” Jean-Pierre responded. “I cannot talk about elections. I cannot be a political analyst from here or, you know, or the midterms or anything like that or including 2024.”

“The president, as you know, has been asked that question many times, and he has answered it,” she added. “His answer has been pretty simple, which is, yes, he’s running for reelection. I can’t say more than that.”

The White House response came two days after comments by David Axelrod, President Barack Obama’s chief strategist, who told The New York Times: “The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue.”

“Democrats need fresh, bold leadership for the 2024 presidential race. That can’t be Biden,” lawyer and Democratic National Committee member Shelia Huggins told the paper.

Biden has said in the past that he plans on running for reelection “if I’m in good health.”