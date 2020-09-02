Biden rips Trump over school reopening struggles: 'He's offering nothing but failure and delusions'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed President Trump for the struggles by schools across the country to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “They are paying the price for his failures.”

“If President Trump and his administration had done their jobs early on in this crisis, American schools would be open and they’d be open safely,” Biden said during an appearance in Delaware. “Instead, American families all across this county are paying the price for his failures and his administration’s failures.”

Biden added: “He’s offering nothing but failure and delusions from the start to finish to American families and our children.”

The former vice president — speaking on the eve of his trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, a city ripped apart by unrest and violence over racial injustice following the police shooting a week and a half ago of a Black man — said the mission of his visit is “to bring people together.”

And pointing to President Trump’s trip to Kenosha a day earlier, Biden once again argued that Trump’s inciting the violence, charging that “this president keeps throwing gasoline on the fire every place he goes.”

Biden’s speech – and his fielding question from reporters for the first time in over a month – came after he and his wife Jill Biden, a longtime educator, attended a meeting in their hometown of Wilmington with education and health experts.

Biden also emphasized that “police officers are good, decent, honorable, women and men. Pointing to the violence amid the national demonstrations over police brutality against minorities, he stressed that “protesting is a right and free speech is a right, but to engage in violence, burning, looting, and the rest, in the name of protesting is wrong.”