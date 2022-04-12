Biden ridiculed on social media after bird appears to have defecated on him: ‘Poopin Price Hike’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was met with ridicule on social media Tuesday after a bird apparently defecated on his jacket during a speech.

Claremont Institute communications director Nick Short described the incident as “#Bidenflation explained by a bird.”

“The state of the Biden administration,” echoed Jake Schneider, who works for the GOP.

“[That feeling when] you’ve caused the worst inflation in decades and then a bird poops on you,” tweeted Heritage Foundation’s communications director John Cooper.

“Poopin Price Hike,” tweeted Richard Grenell, former acting Director of the United States National Intelligence.

“When even birds know your lies about inflation are full of it,” wrote GOP rapid response director Tommy Pigott.

“Even the birds are like ‘ya this ‘Putin price hike’ line? Total crap,'” tweeted Abigail Marone, communications director for Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

“Let’s identify this bird. I will buy this bird a drink,” wrote The National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem J. Kassam.

“It must have been a bald eagle,” tweeted journalist Kyle Becker.

GOP strategist Alec Sears described the incident as a “vast right-wing conspiracy.”

“Thank you bird, I’ll put your check in the mail tomorrow,” wrote GOP senior producer Lindsay Wigo.

“Why do birds suddenly appear Every time you are near? Just like me, they long to be Close to you,” asked Rasmussen Reports.

“Apparently birds are also not supportive of Biden’s latest gimmick to distract from the damage of his bad policies,” tweeted GOP communicator Matt Whitlock.

“He’s gonna blame Vladimir Poopin’ isn’t he,” tweeted Townhall.com digital operations manager Kevin McMahon.