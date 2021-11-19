NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden resumed his duties as commander in chief just before noon on Friday following a “routine” colonoscopy at Walter Reed Medical Center, the White House said.

Biden named Vice President Kamala Harris acting president while he was under anesthesia. Letters notifying Congress of the temporary transfer of power under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment were transmitted at 10:10 a.m. ET, and Biden resumed his duties at 11:35 a.m. after speaking with Harris, according to the White House.

The president traveled to Bethesda, Maryland, for a physical exam and colonoscopy, one day before his 79th birthday. Biden arrived at 8:51 a.m. ET and waved to reporters who were traveling with him.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN’S RATINGS DOWN, AS VOTERS SAY HE’S FOCUSED ON WRONG THINGS

“@POTUS was in good spirits” when he spoke with Harris, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. “He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical.”

President Biden waves to reporters as he arrives for his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Nov. 19, 2021.
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The president also sent a formal letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President Pro Tempore Sen. Patrick Leahy, notifying them that he had resumed duties.

“In accordance with the provisions of section 3 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, I hereby transmit to you my written declaration that I am able to discharge the powers and duties of the Office of the President of the United States and that I am resuming those powers and duties,” the president’s letter stated.