Biden repeats debunked claim he ‘used to drive a tractor-trailer’

President Biden declared Tuesday during an event in Minnesota that he “used to drive” a tractor-trailer – a claim the White House has struggled to defend in the past.

Biden repeated the debunked claim during a trip to Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, to tout the newly passed bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

BIDEN RAISES EYEBROWS WITH CLAIM HE ‘USED TO DRIVE’ 18-WHEELER TRUCK

“I used to drive a tractor-trailer,” Biden said. “I know a little bit about big trucks.”

Biden’s claim was debunked earlier this year after the president said at a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania that he “used to drive an 18-wheeler.”

When asked at the time if the president had ever driven such a truck, a White House spokesperson pointed to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler on a 536-mile haul to Ohio.

Fox News pressed the spokesperson at the time about the president’s claim – noting that riding in a truck is not the same as driving one – at which point the president’s spokesperson pointed to a United Federation of Teachers post that touched on Biden once driving a school bus for a summer job.

The majority of school buses, on average, “have two axles, with the bigger models having two wheels on the front axle and four wheels on the dual axle, for a total of six wheels,” according to SchoolBusFleet.com.

The truck story is just one of many tales Biden has embellished over the years. Last month, he said his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside before he tried to correct himself to say a “significant portion” of the home burned.

A 2004 report from The Associated Press, however, said it was a “small” fire caused by a lightning strike that was contained to only the kitchen.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.