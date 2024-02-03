Biden repeatedly assailed ‘f—ing a–hole’ Trump in private to aides: report

President Biden’s thoughts about former President Trump appear to be more vulgar behind closed doors than in public despite him and other Democrats routinely calling for “civility” and “decency” in politics.

On Biden’s first day in office, he lectured his staff about the importance of respect and said, “I am not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.”

However, Biden has been at the center of multiple reports detailing how he’s prone to outbursts and “angry interrogations” of staff when not in the public eye. That demeanor appears to have continued as the president takes aim at Trump in private to his close allies and aides.

During conversations with his confidantes, Biden has allegedly referred to Trump as a “sick f—” who enjoys seeing others encounter setbacks, Politico reported Thursday.

The publication spoke to three individuals who heard Biden make the remarks. One of those individuals added Biden also recently called Trump a “f—ing a–hole.”

Trump’s campaign fired back at the president for his alleged comments.

“It’s a shame that Crooked Joe Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately,” senior Trump campaign adviser Chris Lacivita told Politico. “But then again, it’s no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies.”

Conservatives took to social media Thursday evening blasting Biden for his comments about Trump.

Steve Guest, who previously worked for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and the Republican National Committee, called Biden a “fraud” and included a screenshot of the report where Biden lectured his staffers about decency.

“As Biden tries to jail Trump through his Justice Dept, Biden’s operatives leak vulgar attacks on him,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted on X.

“Yes the angry, petty, vengeful man who rages about Trump in private would never sic his DOJ on his predecessor and 2024 competitor,” author Julie Kelly posted on X. “Rule of law and whatnot. I am sure Trump’s defense attorneys are VERY interested in this for selective prosecution claims.”

“Biden has always been a lowlife and ignoramus,” Fox News’ Mark Levin posted on X.

A White House spokesman, when asked for comment by Fox News Digital, used the word “snowflake” to describe media coverage of the president’s foul language.

Past reports have suggested Biden is inclined to yell at White House aides behind closed doors and drag them in for “angry interrogations.” The reports have alleged Biden has such a “quick-trigger temper” that some White House staffers attempt to dodge meeting him one-on-one.

“Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast,” Biden aides said last summer.

The president’s alleged outbursts have included expressions such as “God d—it, how the f— don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f—ing bulls— me!” and “Get the f— out of here!”

Biden’s tactics generally came in the form of “angry interrogations” until it became apparent to others in the room that they didn’t know the answer to a question. It allegedly became so routine that staff named it “stump the chump.”

“No one is safe,” one administration official previously said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

