FIRST ON FOX: A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is launching a new ad blitz that aims to win back voters that it says are “regretful” of voting for President Biden in the 2020 election.

The new spot by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), which was shared first with Fox News on Thursday, encourages those suffering the side effects of what it calls “Biden remorse” to vote for Republicans in state contests in November’s elections.

“Attention Biden voters! If you voted for Biden in 2020, you’ve been exposed to failures and false promises. As a result, you may be suffering from a case of Biden Remorse. Common side effects include: skyrocketing prices for your gas and groceries, lack of input in your child’s education, rampant crime in your once safe neighborhood, and embarrassment towards your nation,” the narrator says in the first digital ad of the new campaign.

“It’s not your fault and there’s a solution. Elect state Republicans this November. Let’s get back to normal,” the narrator emphasizes.

The RSLC says they’ll spend six-figures to run the spot and future ads on digital platforms in seven Democratic-controlled states – Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Washington State.

The ad also aims to drive voters to a new microsite, bidenbuyerremorse.com, where they can sign up for RSLC updates on how to vote in their state legislative races.

The president saw his once positive approval ratings sink underwater during the second half of last year, amid soaring inflation, renewed COVID spikes late last summer and early in the winter,Biden’s much criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and the dramatic rise over the past year of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico.

The president’s continued negative standing with Americans serves as an anchor on the Democrats, as they try to retain their razor-thin House and Senate majorities and try to make gains in the states in November’s elections.

“Joe Biden’s failures have inflation soaring, crime raging, education under attack, and swing voters around the country realizing they made the wrong decision in 2020,”RSLC president Dee Duncan charged. “Although there’s no 1-800 number they can call to get rid of our awful President, these Americans can cure their Biden Remorse by electing more state Republicans who will hold the line against Washington’s failures and rid life in their states of the chaos we have seen during the last 15 months.”

The new ad blitz is the RSLC’s second paid media effort since announcing its state legislative target states last month. The seven states where the new ad is running are all targets for the committee.

The RSLC notes that targeting Biden and the Democrats that control both houses of Congress was an integral part of their strategy last autumn, which arguably helped flip Virginia’s House of Delegates from blue to red in the 2021 elections.