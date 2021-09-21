Biden refuses to call on US reporters while UK’s Boris Johnson holds court with Brits

President Joe Biden declined to call on U.S. reporters Tuesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took questions from reporters from the United Kingdom during an Oval Office meeting.

After a brief conversation with Biden that touched on issues ranging from climate change and transport infrastructure to lifting the ban on British beef, Johnson opened the floor for reporters from his home country.

“Would it be okay if we have just a couple of questions, just a couple?” Johnson asked, looking over to Biden, who replied, “Good luck.”

BIDEN REPEATEDLY IMPLIES HE’S NOT IN CHARGE OF WHEN, WHERE HE CAN TAKE QUESTIONS FROM THE PRESS

After Johnson had taken several questions from British reporters, the press pool was then corraled out of the Oval Office while Johnson was mid-sentence, prompting a flurry of shouted questions from reporters. Biden appeared to respond to one of them about the border, but his answer was muffled by his mask and the commotion.

Biden appeared to briefly answer one shouted question as the pool exited, saying, “The violence is unacceptable.” It is not clear what the quesiton was.

Biden has raised eyebrows for repeatedly implying that White House staff controls when and where he is allowed to take questions from the press. He has used phrases that suggest he is being “instructed” on which reporters to call on from a pre-selected list. On several occasions, he has said he is “going to get in trouble” if he answers questions from reporters.

The White House has also apparently cut the feed from several Biden events, most recently during a Sept. 13 briefing on wildfires with federal and state officials in Boise, Idaho.