Biden refers to Maryland’s first Black governor by racially-charged term during remarks on economy

President Biden referred to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is Black, as “boy” Wednesday during his opening remarks to an audience of IBEW union workers.

“You got a hell of a new governor in Wes Moore, I tell ya,” Biden said, eliciting applause. “He’s the real deal, and the boy looked like he could still play. He got some guns on him.”

Biden has used the term nonchalantly when addressing White individuals during previous speeches.

Last October, during his remarks on student loan forgiveness, the president referred to Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who is White, as “boy.”

“And Chris Coons, who has the seat I used to hold. Only difference is that he not only has a law degree, he has a divinity degree. The boy can preach,” Biden said.

And in April, during his remarks on the Safer America Plan, Biden referred to former U.S. Secretary of the Army Patrick Murphy, who is also White, as “boy.”

“And my buddy, Patrick Murphy, former … Secretary of the Army as well as a former congressman. And the boy stays in shape, man. Look at him,” Biden said.

But in the wrong context, the term “boy” is a racially derogatory term toward Black men. In the Jim Crow era, White people would often refer to Black men – regardless of their age – as “boy” as a way to belittle and affirm their supposed superiority.

Wednesday was not the first time Biden used the word in an inappropriate context. Earlier in his presidency, Biden called a Black adviser “boy” during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing. He also touted then-Sen. Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.” Years later, Biden said he regretted those remarks.

Biden’s latest questionable comment comes one day after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said he is the “best communicator” in the White House.

Fox News Digital has reached out the Gov. Moore’s office for comment.