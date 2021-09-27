President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health condition and frontline workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.

Individuals eligible for the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine are those who are 65 years or older, adults 18 or older with underlying health conditions, and those who are at increased risk of COVID like health care workers, teachers, grocery store workers and others on the frontline.

Biden, on Friday, said that if an individual received their second dose of Pfizer in January, February or March, they are now eligible to receive a third. At this point, about 60 million Americans fall under the eligible group for the booster.

“I’ll be getting my booster,” Biden said Friday, joking that it is “hard to acknowledge I’m over 65.”

He added, “All kidding aside, I’ll be getting my booster shot as soon as I can get it done.”

Biden, earlier this month, signed an executive order requiring all federal workers in the executive branch to be vaccinated, as well as another that mandated all private companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations.