Biden raises more than $90 million in March, over $187 million in first quarter of 2024

President Biden’s re-election campaign announced Saturday that it raised more than $187 million in the first quarter of 2024.

In March, the campaign raked in over $90 million, up from $53 million the month before.

Additionally, his campaign announced it had $192 million in cash on hand, which it touted as “the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.”

In the first quarter, 96% of donations were under $200, with more than 1.1 million donors making over 1.9 million contributions, according to the campaign.

The campaign said it now has more than 212,000 sustaining donors — more than double the amount at this point in the 2020 cycle — who have pledged more than $5.2 million in monthly contributions.

The totals provided Saturday by the campaign came through all fundraising streams, which, in the past, have included Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

In March alone, the campaign said it received 864,000 contributions from 704,000 unique donors.

“The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election – offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign manager, said in a statement.

“It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees,” she added.

The total haul for the Biden campaign in March is roughly $25 million more than that raised by former President Donald Trump’s campaign in the same month.

Earlier this week, Fox News Digital confirmed Trump and the RNC brought in $65.6 million in March and ended the month with $93.1 million in cash on hand. The figures include money raised by a number of fundraising committees.

The Trump campaign’s March fundraising figure, which was first reported by Politico, is significantly more than the $62 million that Trump raised in March 2020 when he was running for re-election.