Biden raises eyebrows with quip he came to Senate 120 years ago

President Biden raised some eyebrows when he quipped that he first became a senator 120 years ago in response to a question about the filibuster.

In the president’s first press conference after 64 days in office, Biden was asked about his stance on changing the filibuster.

The filibuster has been a hot topic among progressives in the Senate, who have deemed the tradition racist.

Biden joked that he wanted to see the filibuster return to the way it was when he first became a senator – “120 years ago.”

“I believe we should go back to a position of a filibuster that existed just when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago,” the president joked.

The joke turned some heads online, with Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., quoting the president’s quip and saying Biden was almost right and blasted him for having “nothing to show” for his time in the Senate.

“Almost Joe. 48 years and nothing to show for it,” said Boebert.

Comedian Tim Young made his own quip, saying, “Wait so you’re telling me that Joe Biden WASN’T in the Senate 120 years ago?”

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, R-N.Y., joked that “it sure does feel” like Biden was in the Senate for 120 years.

Regardless, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, clocking in at 78 years old when first taking office in January.

Biden said Thursday he “strongly support[s]” reforming the silent filibuster to a “talking” filibuster, where senators who want to block legislation would have to hold the floor by talking endlessly.

He cited statistics that there were just 58 motions to break a filibuster from 1917 to 1971, but said just last year there were “five times that many.”

The filibuster continues to be a topic of discussion as Senate Democrats eye ending the centuries-old practice.

Biden said on Thursday that he agrees with his predecessor and former boss, President Barack Obama, that the filibuster was a “Jim Crow relic.”

“This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle,” Biden said of the voting restrictions some GOP states are attempting to impose.

