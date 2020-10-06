Biden raises eyebrows after telling 'these beautiful young ladies' he wants to 'see them dancing when they're four years older'

Joe Biden has been raising eyebrows again with remarks he made to a group of “beautiful young ladies” during a campaign stop in Miami.

While paying a visit on Monday to the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Biden closed his remarks by quipping to the crowd, “the good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news for you is I’m coming back.”

He then spotted a gathering of young girls to the side.

“And I want to see these beautiful young ladies- I want to see them dancing when they’re four years older too,” Biden pointed, sparking laughs from attendees.

Cell phone footage from another angle of Biden’s remarks shows who the former VP was addressing, which appeared to be two young girls sitting off to the side.

The footage went viral, sparking allegations from some of “creepy” behavior.

When asked for comment, the Biden campaign provided a link to Article II of the U.S. Constitution and highlighted, “He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years.”

These weren’t the only Biden remarks that caused a stir on social media this week. A resurfaced clip from a September 15 campaign event showed the Democratic nominee suggesting why people were able to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re saying, ‘Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,'” Biden is heard saying in the clip.