Biden quiet on 25th Amendment calls; tells Pence, Cabinet, Congress to 'act as they see fit'

President-elect Joe Biden has stayed mum amid calls from Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment or pursue articles of impeachment to thwart the last two weeks of the Trump presidency.

Under the 25th Amendment, presidential duties can be transferred to the vice president if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members decide the president is unfit for office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in urging Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office immediately, calling him “a very dangerous person” who committed an “act of sedition” at the Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Asked if he joined the top two Democrats, Biden said in a news briefing Thursday: “I’m not going to speak to that today.”

Biden Transition spokesperson Andrew Bates elaborated further on Biden’s position: “Donald Trump disqualified himself long ago, and his actions to foment a violent mob in a vain attack on our democracy, which overwhelmingly failed, were repugnant. President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are focused on their duty — preparing to take office on January 20th — and will leave it to Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and the Congress to act as they see fit.”

Trump supporters breached security at the Capitol, entering and vandalizing parts of the building, triggering a lockdown and forcing lawmakers in the House and Senate to suspend their sessions for roughly six hours. Biden described the attack as one of the “darkest days in the history of our nation.”

Pelosi said if Vice President Mike Pence won’t act, the House is prepared to impeach Trump again. Many Democrats in Congress have joined the call, and even one Republican– Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger. “The President must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily,” Kinzinger said in a video message on Twitter.

Even Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., didn’t rule out the possibility of invoking the 25th.

“I don’t support invoking the 25th Amendment now. If something else happens, all options would be on the table,” the South Carolina Republican, whose relationship with the president has only recently soured, said during a press conference.

Biden on Thursday charged Trump with “inciting a mob to attack the Capitol,” which he said was the culmination of four years of “unrelenting attack” by the president “on the institutions of our democracy.”