Biden protester rushes motorcade, gets tackled by Secret Service agent in LA

A protester in Los Angeles was tackled by the Secret Service on Wednesday after she walked out onto the street and approached President Biden’s motorcade.

President Biden was in downtown L.A. for the ninth Summit of the Americas. The woman had moved onto a blocked-off street with a bullhorn and was quickly tackled.

The protester, who resisted officers during her arrest and ripped off the tackling officer’s hat and glasses, appeared to be advocating for abortion rights.

“Get the f— off me!” she could be heard saying while on the ground being handcuffed. She then shouted “An abortion ban will not stop abortions. Only safe ones.”

Anthony Guglielmi Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, put out a statement after the arrest.

“Shortly after 5:00 pm, an adult female entered a restricted roadway along a motorcade route on Chick Hearn Ct in Los Angeles,” the statement said. “As the woman approached passing vehicles, a United States Secret Service agent swiftly removed her from the roadway and placed her into custody. There was no impact to the motorcade movement or our protectees. Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.”

Biden is a supporter of a woman’s right to choose. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The 9th Summit of the Americas, which began in 1994, brings together countries in the Western Hemisphere within the Organization of American States and is focused on promoting pro-democracy values and coordination among heads of state and top companies with influence in the region.

