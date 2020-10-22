Biden pressed on Hunter Biden business questions at debate, insists 'nothing was unethical’

Vice President Joe Biden denied taking money from foreign actors on Thursday as President Trump took him to task over details surrounding his son’s business dealings in Russia.

“The kind of things that you’ve done and the kind of moneys that your family has taken,” Trump said, during the final presidential debate in Nashville.

“I mean, your brother made money in Iraq — millions of dollars — your other brother made a fortune. And it’s all through you, Joe. And they say you get some of it. And you do live very well. You have houses all over the place. You live very well.”

Debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden whether anything about his son’s business relationships were inappropriate or unethical.

HUNTER’S EX-PARTNER RECOUNTS MEETING WITH BIDEN, CLAIMS FAMILY ‘PARANOID’ ABOUT HIDING FORMER VP’S INVOLVEMENT

“Nothing was unethical,” Biden responded.

Biden also accused Trump of taking Russian disinformation from attorney Rudy Giuliani.

“I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life,” Biden said. “We learned this president … has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever, ever.” The former vice president was referring

Later, Biden said: “There’s a reason why he’s bringing up all of this malarkey. There’s a reason for it. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family. It’s about your family.”

Trump’s attack came just after Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner Tony Bobulinski confirmed on that he met with the former vice president regarding his son’s business dealings and alleged that someone involved with the controversy had warned him about coming forward.

Bobulinski went on to accuse the former vice president of lying about his involvement with his son’s business dealings, and indicated that his family sought to conceal his activities.

WHO IS TONY BOBULINSKI, HUNTER BIDEN’S FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATE?

Specifically, Bobulinski alleged he met with the former vice president on May 2, 2017, introduced by his son, Hunter and brother, Jim. “At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level,” Bobulinski said.

Trump said that what Bobulinski said during his press conference was “damning.”

Fox News previously obtained text messages from Bobulinski, a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and the former CEO of SinoHawk Holdings, which he said was the partnership between the CEFC/ Chairman Ye and the two Biden family members.

His latest comments came just before the final presidential debate, which President Trump invited him to attend. Fox News previously reported an email thread, initially released by the New York Post, which purportedly showed an equity split that would benefit “the big guy,” who sources said was Joe Biden.

The email includes a note that “Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.” A proposed equity split references “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” with no further details.

“In that email, there is no question that ‘H’ stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden, and Jim for Jim Biden,” Bobulinski said.

“In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as the big guy or “my chairman.” On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face-to-face. In fact, I was advised by [James] Gillier and [Rob] Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign has said that it released the former vice president’s tax documents and returns, which do not reflect any involvement with Chinese investments.

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News: “Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Thomas Barrabi, and John Roberts contributed to this report.