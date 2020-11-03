Biden pledges to 'run through the tape' during Election Day stop in native Pennsylvania

A confident but cautious Joe Biden says he “feels good, but it ain’t over till it’s over” in his bid to defeat President Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee, speaking with volunteers Tuesday morning at a get-out-the-vote gathering in Scranton, the Pennsylvania city where he was born, told supporters that he’s optimistic about winning the election, but he’s “got to run through the tape.”

He later paid an Election Day visit to the house where he spent his childhood and was swarmed by supporters and local residents.

During his first stop, the former vice president chatted outside Carpenters Local Union 445 in Scranton, with campaign volunteers who were gathering for their shifts. The 77-year-old Biden told them, “I want to thank you all. I know you’re out there canvassing.”

He was joined by his grandchildren, as well as Sen. Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, also a Scranton native.

“My name is Joe Biden,” the candidate told the crowd as he arrived. “I was born in Mercy Hospital in Scranton.”

He went on to say that his great grandfather “was the first Irish Catholic elected to the state Senate in the state of Pennsylvania, and he was from Scranton.”

Biden, who was 10 when his family moved to Delaware, where his father found work, proclaimed: “It’s good to be home. … I left here when I was going into fourth grade, but I came home almost all summers, every summer.”

Biden has remained close to Pennsylvania during his political career, and during his nearly four decades representing neighboring Delaware in the Senate, he was known as Pennsylvania’s “third senator.”

Pennsylvania is one of the most crucial battleground states in this year’s White House race.

In 2016, Donald Trump became the first Republican nominee to win Pennsylvania since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Trump carried the state – and its 20 electoral votes – by just seven-tenths of 1 percent over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, outperforming the final polls which favored Clinton.

Four years later, the Biden campaign has heavily concentrated on Pennsylvania. Biden campaigned in Philadelphia on Sunday and in Pittsburgh and other parts of western Pennsylvania on Sunday. After his stop in Scranton, Biden was headed to Philadelphia for another Election Day event.

Trump campaigned in the Keystone State on Saturday and returned Monday. Vice President Mike Pence also made a stop in the state on the eve of the election.

Speaking to the volunteers, Biden emphasized his populist message, pointing out that “the middle class built this country – Wall Street didn’t. And unions built the middle class.”

Afterward, Biden made a stop at his childhood home, where he was greeted by a gathering of supporters and local residents.

While there, Biden signed one of the living room walls.

“From this house to the White House with the grace of God. Joe Biden 11-3-2020,” he wrote.

The former vice president also paid a visit to the home of Casey’s mother before stopping at a nearby restaurant where he greeted customers.

Biden told reporters that he had not talked with the president so far today.

He also greeted supporters at a local baseball field and church.

