Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest with family's biz dealings

President-elect Joe Biden pledged on Thursday that his family, and specifically his son Hunter, won’t be involved in businesses that create a conflict of interest with his office.

“My son, my family, will not be involved in any business, any enterprise, that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with whether it is an appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” he told CNN on Thursday.

That issue has dogged his campaign for more than a year, and in the last few months as more details emerged about his son’s and brother’s business venture with Chinese entities.

Fox News previously confirmed 2017 emails which showed an equity split purportedly benefiting the former vice president.

Republicans and the Trump campaign alleged that those details and others showed the then-Democratic nominee was beholden to foreign interests. Before the final presidential debate in October, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Tony Bobulinski, alleged that he met with the elder Biden and discussed his family’s business plans with China.

The Biden campaign denied wrongdoing and released his tax documents, which don’t reflect involvement with Chinese investments. Bobulinski’s records, reviewed by Fox News, didn’t show he received money from China, nor that he had business dealings with Bobulinski’s business SinoHawk Holdings.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News at the time. “He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

