Biden planning way to circumvent Trump ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The Biden administration is looking to create a system that would allow some migrants to receive “humanitarian exceptions” to enter the U.S., despite the controversial Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, first reported Buzz Feed News.

Under the current use of Title 42 expulsion rules, immigrants arriving at the southern border are not permitted entry into the U.S. while they await their court proceedings. Instead, they remain in Mexico or are returned to their country of origin.

USDA SENDING 500 VOLUNTEERS TO MEXICO BORDER, EXPECTED TO WORK 12-HOUR SHIFTS WITHOUT TRAINING: REPORT

The controversial use of Title 42 began in March 2020 as an emergency health regulation determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which barred individuals from entering the country when “there is serious danger of the introduction of disease into the United States.”

Though the order was issued as a public health measure, it also helped Trump reach a policy goal of controlling immigration at the southern border.

Immigrants could no longer remain in the U.S. while their asylum requests were processed.

Fox News could not reach the White House for details on the new method, which would in effect circumvent Title 42. But according to documents obtained by Buzz Feed News, the administration would streamline humanitarian exceptions by working with organizations in Mexico.

These networks would help asylum seekers facing personal threats by collecting biographical and biometric data for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to more efficiently process their requests.

Biden has faced mounting pressure to reverse the Trump-era policy and allow vulnerable asylum seekers the opportunity to safely await their court proceedings within the U.S.

THE ACLU HAS NOT FILED ONE LAWSUIT AGAINST BIDEN IN FIRST 100 DAYS DESPITE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Fox News could not reach the Department of Homeland Security to verify if any humanitarian exceptions are currently granted for asylum seekers at the southern border.

But data released by the agency shows that migrants crossing the border have nearly tripled from this time last year, with over 550,000 southern border crossings this year – the vast majority of which are single adults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration is looking to create a system that would allow some migrants to receive “humanitarian exceptions” to enter the U.S., despite the controversial Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, first reported Buzz Feed News.

Under the current use of Title 42 expulsion rules, immigrants arriving at the southern border are not permitted entry into the U.S. while they await their court proceedings. Instead, they remain in Mexico or are returned to their country of origin.

USDA SENDING 500 VOLUNTEERS TO MEXICO BORDER, EXPECTED TO WORK 12-HOUR SHIFTS WITHOUT TRAINING: REPORT

The controversial use of Title 42 began in March 2020 as an emergency health regulation determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which barred individuals from entering the country when “there is serious danger of the introduction of disease into the United States.”

Though the order was issued as a public health measure, it also helped Trump reach a policy goal of controlling immigration at the southern border.

Immigrants could no longer remain in the U.S. while their asylum requests were processed.

Fox News could not reach the White House for details on the new method, which would in effect circumvent Title 42. But according to documents obtained by Buzz Feed News, the administration would streamline humanitarian exceptions by working with organizations in Mexico.

These networks would help asylum seekers facing personal threats by collecting biographical and biometric data for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials to more efficiently process their requests.

Biden has faced mounting pressure to reverse the Trump-era policy and allow asylum seekers the opportunity to await their court proceedings within the U.S.

THE ACLU HAS NOT FILED ONE LAWSUIT AGAINST BIDEN IN FIRST 100 DAYS DESPITE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Fox News could not reach the Department of Homeland Security to verify if any humanitarian exceptions are currently granted for asylum seekers at the southern border.

But data released by the agency shows that migrants crossing the border have nearly tripled from this time last year, with over 550,000 southern border crossings this year – the vast majority of which are single adults.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Single adults and family units are being expelled under Title 42, while unaccompanied minors are being held in facilities managed by CBP and Health and Human Services (HHS).

Unaccompanied minors arriving in the U.S. have increased by 163 percent, with more than 47,600 arrivals, compared to the near 18,100 unaccompanied children that arrived by this time last year.

and Health and Human Services (HHS).

Unaccompanied minors arriving in the U.S. have increased by 163 percent, with more than 47,600 arrivals, compared to the near 18,100 unaccompanied children that arrived by this time last year.