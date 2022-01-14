NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to push his police reform agenda via an executive order as early as this month.

The executive actions are still being finalized, according to NBC News, but are expected to be rolled out at the start of Black History Month in February as the administration tries to achieve policy goals leading up to the president’s State of the Union address in March.

The House passed a sweeping police reform measure earlier this year in response to the death of George Floyd, but months of negotiations among a bipartisan group of senators failed to produce a bill.

“I still hope to sign into law a comprehensive and meaningful police reform bill that honors the name and memory of George Floyd, because we need legislation to ensure lasting and meaningful change,” Biden said when the bill stalled in September. “But this moment demands action, and we cannot allow those who stand in the way of progress to prevent us from answering the call. That is why my Administration has already taken important steps, with the Justice Department announcing new policies on chokeholds, no-knock warrants, and body cameras.”

News of the executive actions comes at the conclusion of a difficult week for the president during which he suffered numerous setbacks.

The president was widely panned by Republicans, and some Democrats, for a racially-charged speech urging Senate Democrats to suspend the filibuster to push through his party’s legislation that would overhaul federal election laws.

That speech failed to sway Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema which essentially left the election legislation dead in the water.

Additionally, Biden was hit with dismal polling numbers that showed him underwater with a 33% approval rating as his administration attempts to navigate record inflation, a record surge in coronavirus cases, and a Supreme Court ruling this week blocking his coronavirus mandate on employers with over 100 workers.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

