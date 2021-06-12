Biden pick for Navy secretary is Cuban-born Carlos Del Toro, a 22-year Navy veteran

President Biden said Friday he plans to nominate Carlos Del Toro for secretary of the Navy.

Del Toro is a 22-year U.S. Navy veteran and retired commander and has nearly 40 years of experience in national security and naval operations, the White House said in a statement.

He was born in Havana, Cuba, and would be the second Latino to hold the position if confirmed in the Senate, Politico reported.

Del Toro also worked as a White House fellow at the Office of Management and Budget in the Obama administration.

Last month, the Senate confirmed Christine Wormuth as the first woman to become Army secretary.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee approved the nomination of Frank Kendall, Biden’s choice for Air Force secretary, according to Politico.

Del Toro has been CEO and president of SBG Technology Solutions for the last 17 years. The company supports Naval defense programs including shipbuilding, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, acquisition programs, space systems, health, and training, according to the White House.

Virginia’s two U.S. senators, both Democrats, hailed the choice of Del Toro.

“I have known Carlos Del Toro for 20 years and cannot imagine a better pick to be Secretary of the Navy,” U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., tweeted Friday. “His patriotic Navy service and his successful entrepreneurial career make him the right choice to take the helm of the Navy at such a critical time.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., wrote “My friend Carlos Del Toro will make an excellent @USNavysecretary. There’s no one better qualified or better equipped, and I know he’ll do our country proud.”