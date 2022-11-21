Biden pardons two turkeys in Thanksgiving tradition

President Biden will pardon two turkeys at the White House Monday, continuing a presidential tradition of letting some birds off the hook for Thanksgiving.

The National Turkey Federation has donated turkeys to the president ahead of Thanksgiving since 1947 under President Harry Truman. President John F. Kennedy is believed to be the first president to spare the turkey, and President George H. W. Bush was the first to formalize the “pardon” tradition.

Biden last year pardoned turkeys named “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly” from Indiana. This year’s turkeys, “Chocolate” and “Chip,” come from North Carolina.

The pardons come one day after Biden turned 80 and became the first president to hit that milestone in office.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates at 40 million turkeys will be consumed at Thanksgiving this year.