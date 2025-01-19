Biden pardons late Black activist Marcus Garvey, 4 others

President Biden issued five more pardons on Sunday on his last full day in office, including for political activist and Black nationalist Marcus Garvey.

“America is a country built on the promise of second chances,” Biden said in a statement. “As President, I have used my clemency power to make that promise a reality by issuing more individual pardons and commutations than any other President in U.S. history. Today, I am exercising my clemency power to pardon 5 individuals and commute the sentences of 2 individuals who have demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation, and redemption. These clemency recipients have each made significant contributions to improving their communities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Garvey, the clemency recipients are Darryl Chambers, Ravidath “Ravi” Ragbir,Don Leonard Scott, Jr., and Kemba Smith Pradia. Garvey was granted the pardon posthumously.

The Biden White House described Garvey as “a renowned civil rights and human rights leader who was convicted of mail fraud in 1923, and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.”

President Calvin Coolidge commuted his sentence in 1927. “Notably, Mr. Garvey created the Black Star Line, the first Black-owned shipping line and method of international travel, and founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association, which celebrated African history and culture. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. described Mr. Garvey as ‘the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement’,” the White House said. “Advocates and lawmakers praise his global advocacy and impact, and highlight the injustice underlying his criminal conviction.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.