Biden overtakes Trump in Georgia count as tally nears completion

Democratic nominee Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump early Friday in the race for Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.

The latest figures in Georgia, as of 4:45 a.m. ET, showed Biden leading with 2,449,371 votes, or 49.39% of the ballots cast, and Trump with 2,448,454 votes, or 49.37% of ballots cast.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen was a distant third in the Peach State, with 61,380 votes, or 1.24%.

The numbers represented 99 percent of the total votes cast in Georgia.

The shift in leadership in the Southern state was a good sign for Biden in his bid to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency and deny President Trump a second term.

The Fox News Decision Desk had Biden needing just six more electoral votes to reach the magic number of 270, and winning Georgia – if Biden maintains his newfound lead – would put the former vice president 10 points over the mark.

Meanwhile, other battleground fights remained in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada – with President Trump still very much in the overall race if he can manage to win those fights and make a comeback in Georgia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.