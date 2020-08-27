Biden overlooks Ferguson in claiming no 'racial riots,' National Guard under Obama

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Trump of being part of the problem Thursday as violence, unrest and racial tension remain prevalent across the country.

In an interview with MSNBC, the former vice president compared the state of the country during President Obama’s second term with Trump’s first, but appeared to overlook a major event that took place in the middle of the second Obama-Biden administration.

BIDEN: TRUMP ‘ROOTING FOR MORE VIOLENCE, NOT LESS’

“For the last four years we weren’t having riots, racial riots,” he said of his second term with Obama. “When they occurred, we didn’t have to call in the National Guard.”

Biden appeared to overlook the violent protests and unrest in Ferguson, Mo., following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. As violence overtook the St. Louis suburb, Gov. Jay Nixon did indeed call in the National Guard.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT DEPLOYS 200 AGENTS TO KENOSHA AMID UNREST

“Tonight, a day of hope, prayers, and peaceful protests was marred by the violent criminal acts of an organized and growing number of individuals, many from outside the community and state, whose actions are putting the residents and businesses of Ferguson at risk,” Nixon said in an August 2014 statement describing events very similar to how the Trump administration has characterized recent violence in the U.S. “I am directing the highly capable men and women of the Missouri National Guard to assist … in restoring peace and order to this community.”

That November, the National Guard was posted again when violence broke out after a grand jury voted not to indict Officer Darren Wilson for Brown’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden made his remarks in response to reported excerpts of the speech President Trump is expected to deliver Thursday night at the Republican National Convention.

“We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years,” Trump is expected to say. “At the Democrat convention, you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that’s not because they don’t have one. It’s because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee.”