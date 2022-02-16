Biden orders release of Trump White House visitor logs to Congress

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has ordered the National Archives to turn over Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, despite former President Donald Trump’s claim of executive privilege.

In a letter to the National Archives, counsel to the president Dana Remus said Biden is instructing the agency to give the committee the logs, which show White House visitor information for dates including the day of the riot.

SUPREME COURT DENIES TRUMP REQUEST TO BLOCK JAN. 6 COMMITTEE SUBPOENAS

“President Biden has considered the former President’s claims, and I have engaged in consultations with the Office of Legal Counsel at the Department of Justice,” Remus wrote. “The President has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records.”

The letter notes that the Biden administration – like the Obama administration had in the past – “voluntarily discloses” such records every month, and that the current disclosure policy would cover most of the records Trump is trying to keep under wraps.

PELOSI BLASTS REPUBLICANS FOR JAN. 6 CENSURE RESOLUTION: ‘THEY SEEM TO HAVE REACHED ROCK BOTTOM’

“As practice under that policy demonstrates, preserving the confidentiality of this type of record generally is not necessary to protect long-term institutional interests of the Executive Branch,” Remus wrote, adding that “[a]ccordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former President’s assertions of privilege.”

Biden is now ordering the National Archives to release the logs 15 days after they notify Trump, unless a court order prohibits this.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The logs will not automatically be made public. While they are to be turned over to the committee, they will be designated confidential as “national-security sensitive” or “otherwise-highly sensitive,” and the committee will not be able to share them without advance consultation. Personal information such as birth dates and social security numbers will be redacted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.