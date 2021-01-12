Biden OMB nominee Neera Tanden received $731G salary from liberal nonprofit

One of President-elect Biden’s top Cabinet appointees earned more than $700,000 as the head of a leading liberal nonprofit, her financial disclosures reveal.

Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), disclosed making $731,528 in salary from the Center for American Progress (CAP) for the last two years, along with thousands in investments and speaking fees, according to the documents. The New York Times first reported on the earnings last week.

According to Salary.com, the average salary for the CEO of a nonprofit ranges from $130,425 to $222,326. But a 2016 study by Charity Navigator determined that CEO salary tends to vary according to the organization’s expenses. Tanden’s group had a $49.7 million budget, according to its 2019 annual report.

A longtime Democratic operative, Tanden worked on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s two presidential campaigns. Under former President Obama, she also helped draft the Affordable Care Act legislation as an adviser to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius. She previously described CAP’s mission as becoming the “central hub of the Trump resistance.”

Tanden’s nomination has attracted attention, in part, due to her decision to delete more than 1,000 tweets, which included many that were critical of Republican senators.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., previously told “Fox & Friends” that “the problem with Neera Tanden is not so much her tweets, it’s her radical liberal ideas.”

Both Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris have stood by Tanden amid criticism.

“Like me, [Tanden] was raised by a single mother and knows firsthand the importance of having an economy that treats all people with dignity and respect,” Harris tweeted in December. “I know with her at the helm of the Office of Management and Budget, our budget will fully reflect our values.”

