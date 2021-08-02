The member companies of the American Loggers Council (ALC) has come out in unanimous opposition against President Biden’s embattled nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The ALC sent a memo to the Senate obtained by Fox News noting they “do not generally weigh in on the nominees or the confirmation process” but that Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination to lead the BLM was a different case.

In the memo, the companies call Stone-Manning’s ties to a 1989 Earth First! tree-spiking plot “very disconcerting,” noting that the eco-terrorism tactic of tree-spiking, itself, “is designed to damage equipment and potentially injure / kill loggers and mill workers.”

“Those trees remain a hazard and threat to loggers today,” the ALC wrote in their memo.

The ALC also cited the BLM’s role in overseeing federal forests, writing Stone-Manning’s “history of involvement in activities designed [to] oppose and interfere with healthy forest management practices on public lands casts doubt on her qualifications to effectively administer the responsibilities of the position she has been nominated for.”

“As the result of the American Loggers Council Board of Directors unanimous vote, after a thorough review of the attached information and discussion, the American Loggers Council opposes her nomination as Director of the Bureau of Land Management,” the group wrote.

“Every senator needs to consider carefully if they want their name associated with Tracy Stone-Manning,” Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee ranking member John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News in a Monday email.

“All 10 Republicans on the Energy and Natural Resources committee have asked President Biden to withdraw the nomination. We all voted against her nomination last week during a committee business meeting,” Barrasso continued.

“She conspired with eco-terrorists. She lied to the Senate. She still holds radically reprehensible views,” he added. “Tracy Stone-Manning should never be the director of the Bureau of Land Management.”

Stone-Manning has come under fire for her connections to a 1989 tree-spiking plot in an Idaho forest as well as for her graduate thesis calling for population control to protect the environment.

The White House did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the ALC’s memo.