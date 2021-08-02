Biden nominee for US anti-Semitism envoy blasted Ilhan Omar comment as ‘textbook’ example

President Biden’s nominee to serve as U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism once blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar’s controversial statements criticizing Israel.

Deborah Lipstadt, a Dorot Professor of Modern Jewish History and Holocaust Studies at Emory University, was nominated Friday to the anti-Semitism role, which carries the rank of ambassador.

In March 2019, Lipstadt waded into the debate surrounding Omar at the time after the Minnesota Democrat criticized pro-Israel Americans as having “allegiance to a foreign country,” The Washington Free Beacon reported Friday.

Omar later reaffirmed her remarks, though she had previously apologized for other statements critics also deemed anti-Semitic.

Asked at the time if Omar’s comments were “textbook anti-Semitism,” Lipstadt said, “Sadly, I believe it is. Dual loyalties is part of the textbook accusations against Jews. They are cosmopolitans, globalists, not loyal to their country or fellow citizens.”

Lipstadt argued at the time that Omar “may think she is only criticizing Israel and its policies, but one cannot ignore the fact that she is relying on traditional anti=-Semitic tropes to do so.” She went on to say people like Omar “exist in a place where anti-Semitism is out in the ethosphere; they hear it, breath it in, and don’t even recognize it as antisemitism.”

Omar’s office did nor respond to a request for comment.