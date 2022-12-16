Biden mocks Trump’s NFT playing cards announcement with list of accomplishments

President Biden mocked former President Trump on Thursday after the latter teased a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” that turned out to be digital trading cards with his face superimposed onto them.

Trump first teased the announcement Wednesday on his Truth Social account, cryptically hinting that “America needs a superhero!”

On Thursday, Trump unveiled virtual Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards, posting an airbrushed image of himself wearing an American flag-style Superman outfit.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote. “Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

Biden mocked the project via his Twitter account, writing, “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…”

The post included a checklist, reading, “Inflation’s easing; I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act; We brought Brittney Griner home; Gas prices are lower than a year ago; 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona.”

