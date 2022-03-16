Biden mocked over sexual exploitation comment that Twitter users link to Hunter Biden

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was mocked on social media after saying that he bets “everybody knows” someone who has been involved in sexual exploitation online.

“We established a new civil rights cause of action for those whose intimate images are shared on the public screen,” Biden said during remarks to the press on Wednesday. “I bet everybody knows somebody somewhere along the line that in an intimate relationship, what happened was the guy takes a revealing picture of his naked friend, or whatever, in a compromising position and then literally in a sense mortifies that person. Sends it out. Put it online.”

Biden was immediately criticized by conservatives on social media with many of the responses invoking his son Hunter Biden’s laptop which reportedly contained several images of various nude women in compromising positions.

“He’s accidentally talking about Hunter Biden and his laptop,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich tweeted.

“I would pay a lot of money to watch the reactions of WH staff when Biden stumbled through this line,” Abigail Marone, press secretary for Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, tweeted.

“I can personally attest that Joe Biden knows somebody in this predicament,” Breitbart editor Emma-Jo Morris, who first reported the Hunter Biden laptop story for the New York Post, tweeted.

“Joe is really trying to normalize Hunter’s behavior wow,” The Blaze’s Jessica O’Donnell tweeted.

“I know no such person,” American Commitment President Phil Kerpen tweeted.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.