Biden misquotes Reagan’s ‘Morning in America’ ad while plugging infrastructure package

President Biden misquoted one of former President Ronald Reagan’s most famous campaign ads during a Wednesday speech while promoting the potential economic benefits of his two-pronged spending plan on infrastructure and related projects.

The quote revision, swapping out “Morning in America” for “an American Morning,” set up a Biden suggestion that he was more ambitious than the conservative hero because he is talking about a century instead of a mere morning.

Reagan’s economy-focused television ads during his 1984 re-election bid opened with the phrase “It’s morning again in America” while touting signs of economic improvement during his first term in office.

“The last time energy and the economy grew at this rate was in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was telling us it’s an American morning,” Biden said during the speech. “This is going to be an American century.”

Biden’s speech at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois, was his latest effort to tout his infrastructure push as a generational overhaul of the U.S. economy. He argued passage of his “American Jobs Plan” and “American Families Plan” would build on rapid job growth and an economic resurgence that has occurred since he became president in January.

The president cited the Congressional Budget Office’s recent move to double its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2021 as proof his policies to date have been effective. He made a similar reference to Reagan last week when the monthly jobs report revealed the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June.

The president made his latest pitch for Congress to pass comprehensive infrastructure-related spending packages weeks after a bipartisan group of senators reached an agreement on the framework of initial legislation. The joint plan is centered on physical infrastructure projects and includes $579 billion in new spending.

Biden argued that lawmakers should approve his proposals beyond physical infrastructure spending that were left out of the bipartisan agreement.

Prominent measures in the two-pronged proposal include an additional four years of federally funded public education, improved care for children as well as elderly and disabled Americans, investments in clean water infrastructure and projects focused on addressing climate change.

The president said his plans would create “millions of good-paying jobs.”

“We’re going to making the case to the American people until the job is done, until we bring this bipartisan deal home, until we meet the needs of families today and the economy tomorrow,” Biden said.