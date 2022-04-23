Biden met with Hunter Biden business partner at White House in 2010: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hunter Biden’s most prominent investment partner had an official sit-down with Vice President Joe Biden in 2010.

Eric Schwerin, president of the Rosemont Seneca firm, met with Biden while Biden was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama, the New York Post reports. Schwerin is linked to a variety of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings, past and present. Hunter’s finances have come under intense scrutiny as evidence mounts showing his father was used as leverage in negotiations.

The meeting with Joe Biden was one of 19 visits Schwerin paid to the White House, where he also met with a variety of aides to the vice president, according to archived visitor logs from the Obama White House.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s discarded laptop show a series of exchanges between Hunter and his associates in Rosemont Seneca’s joint venture with Chinese investment firms Bohai Capital and BHR.

In February 2017, Schwerin emailed the CEO of BHR, Jonathan Li. Previously, Li sent Hunter his son’s resume with a list of colleges he planned to apply to.

“Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University,” Schwerin wrote.

It is unclear if Li’s son was admitted to Brown University or, if so, whether he attended.

The emails originated from a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden. When asked about the content of the emails, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital, “We don’t comment on the laptop.”

The president has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter’s business ventures with his son. Earlier this month, White House press secretary Jenn Psaki was asked to confirm if Biden’s statement that he has not discussed with his son his overseas business dealings still stands.

“Yes,” Psaki replied.

