President Biden sought to soothe tensions with France during his first in-person meeting with French President Emanuel Macron since the United States announced a trilateral agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia.

Biden admitted that the announcement of the deal, which angered the French, was “clumsy,” and said France is an “extremely valued partner.” Biden met with Macron in Rome Friday ahead of the G20 summit.

BIDEN SAYS POPE FRANCIS TOLD HIM TO CONTINUE RECEIVING COMMUNION, AMID SCRUTINY OVER PRO-ABORTION POLICIES

“The answer is, what happened was, to use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy,” Biden said. “I want to make it clear France is an extremely valued partner.”

Biden said that he was “under the impression that France was informed long before” the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia announced its trilateral agreement, which is set to focus on developing Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine capabilities – an effort France was working to undertake with Australia.

BIDEN NOT ‘AWARE OF WHAT HAD TRANSPIRED’ IN AUKUS SUBMARINE DEAL: KERRY

France was blindsided by the deal. France previously made an agreement to send French-made submarines to Australia. Under the trilateral agreement, France is expected to lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel submarines for Australia under the terms of the initiative, which will see the U.S. and Britain help Australia construct nuclear-powered ones.