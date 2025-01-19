Biden makes pledge at South Carolina church on last full day in office: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

President Biden vowed to stick around in public life following his departure from the White House, telling a South Carolina church congregation on Sunday, “I’m not going anywhere.”

On his last full day in office, Biden traveled to Charleston, South Carolina, where he spoke at the Royal Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate Martin Luther King Day early.

On the topic of clemency, Biden commended himself for issuing more commutations and individual pardons than “any other president in American history,” adding that he also aspired to “end the federal death penalty” by commuting most sentences to life in prison without parole. The president also said he commuted the sentences of individuals “serving disproportionately hard, long, and harsh sentences for nonviolent drug offenses” and showed “mercy” for individuals who did their time or served a significant amount of time and “have shown significant remorse and rehabilitation.”

BIDEN PARDONS LATE BLACK ACTIVIST MARCUS GARVEY, 4 OTHERS

“These decisions are difficult. Some have never been done before, but, in my experience, with my conscience, I believe taking together justice and mercy requires as a nation to bear witness, to see people’s pain, not to look away and do the work, to move pain to purpose, to show we can get a person, a nation, to a day of redemption,” Biden said. “We know the struggle to redeem the soul of this nation is difficult and ongoing.”

“This is the shore between peril and possibility. But faith, faith teaches us the America of our dreams is always closer than we think. That’s the faith we must hold on to for the Saturdays to come. We must hold on a hope. We must stay engaged. Must always keep the faith in a better day to come,” Biden said, adding: “I’m not going anywhere. I’m not kidding… The people in South Carolina, thank you for keeping the faith. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president.”

“As I close out this journey with you, I’m just as passionate about our work as I was as a 29-year-old kid when I got elected,” Biden added. “I’m in no ways tired.”

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM TRUMP’S 2025 INAUGURATION ON JANUARY 20TH

Biden, who turned 82 in November, must be back in Washington, D.C., on Monday for the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Trump.

After a disastrous debate performance against Trump over the summer, Biden suspended his re-election campaign amid serious concerns within the Democratic Party over his age and mental fitness.

Vice President Kamala Harris headed the Democratic ticket in Biden’s place and suffered a decisive defeat by Trump in November.

Biden was the oldest U.S. president sworn into office four years ago. Trump, 78, will eclipse that record by a few months on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier Sunday, Biden granted clemency to an additional five people, including pardoning political activist and Black nationalist Marcus Garvey.