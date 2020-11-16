Biden likely to campaign in Georgia for runoffs that will shape the Senate, top aide says

President-elect Joe Biden will likely travel to Georgia to campaign for the two Democratic Senate candidates ahead of two January runoffs, according to his new chief of staff.

Ron Klain, a longtime aide to the former vice president, said during an interview Sunday that Biden would stump in Georgia ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs, which will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.

If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win both of those races against incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, the party could secure a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris able to cast a tie-breaking vote.

OBAMA, IN NEW INTERVIEW CLIP, SAYS GOP ON ‘DANGEROUS PATH’ IN ‘GOING ALONG WITH’ TRUMP ELECTION CLAIMS

“We’re going to work hard to help win those Senate seats,” Klain said on “Meet the Press.” “I think you’ll see the president-elect campaign down there as we’re getting closer to Election Day. We’re going to put people, money, resources down there to help our two good candidates win.”

Which party ultimately controls the Senate will determine how much power the Biden administration has in passing its agenda. If Republicans maintain their majority, they will have the ability to act as a roadblock to much of Biden’s agenda, including his pledge to hike taxes on wealthy Americans.

Still, Klain said that Biden intends to work with “whoever gets elected” in order to move his agenda.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I want to win those seats in Georgia,” he said. “It will certainly be helpful to win those seats in Georgia, but we’re not going to let anything deter us from moving forward with our agenda.”

Biden appears poised to win the Peach State; he would become the first Democratic presidential candidate to do so since 1992, when Bill Clinton defeated incumbent President George. H. W. Bush.

“I’m very hopeful that we can win those seats,” Klain said.